Sandbags available for Natchez-Adam county

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)-Sand and empty sandbags are available at the following locations this week for Natchez and Adams County residents if you need extra protection for your home or business during the upcoming storms:

City Of Natchez (gates open 7:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.)

Natchez Public Works on Washington Road behind the Police Station

Adams County (gates open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.)

1208 Liberty Road (County Maintenance Barn)

35 Majorca Road (County Road Department)

228 Foster Mound Road (Volunteer Fire Station)

LATEST STORIES: