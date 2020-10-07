Sandbags available in Hancock County

Severe Weather Tools

News
Harrison sandbags_1536004328491.JPG.jpg

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand bags at several locations starting Wednesday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast.

Sandbag locations are as follows:

LocationAddress
Hancock County Horse Arena4184 Kiln Delisle Road
Old Hancock County Complex3068 Longfellow Drive
Lakeshore Community Center6440 Lower Bay Road
Bayside Fire Department6215 West Hinds Street
West Hancock Fire Department16006 Washington Street
Diamondhead City Hall5000 Diamondhead Circle

You are required to bring your own shovel. For assistance with getting sand-bags, contact the Hancock County Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

