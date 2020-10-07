Sandbags available in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand bags at several locations starting Wednesday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast.
Sandbag locations are as follows:
|Location
|Address
|Hancock County Horse Arena
|4184 Kiln Delisle Road
|Old Hancock County Complex
|3068 Longfellow Drive
|Lakeshore Community Center
|6440 Lower Bay Road
|Bayside Fire Department
|6215 West Hinds Street
|West Hancock Fire Department
|16006 Washington Street
|Diamondhead City Hall
|5000 Diamondhead Circle
You are required to bring your own shovel. For assistance with getting sand-bags, contact the Hancock County Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
