Sandbags available in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand bags at several locations starting Wednesday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast.

Sandbag locations are as follows:

Location Address Hancock County Horse Arena 4184 Kiln Delisle Road Old Hancock County Complex 3068 Longfellow Drive Lakeshore Community Center 6440 Lower Bay Road Bayside Fire Department 6215 West Hinds Street West Hancock Fire Department 16006 Washington Street Diamondhead City Hall 5000 Diamondhead Circle

You are required to bring your own shovel. For assistance with getting sand-bags, contact the Hancock County Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

LATEST STORIES: