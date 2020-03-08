Sanders’ campaign surrogates join Get Out the Vote in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As primary Tuesday comes just days away, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made three stops around town to canvas and show his support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

“I find him to be sincere about what he’s fighting for and that’s one of the main things that i look for i want to know that what you speak of means something to you because the people i represent mean something to me,” expressed Lumumba.

Sanders was scheduled to come to Jackson Friday but canceled to campaign in the Midwest; however, that didn’t stop the show.

Nearly 20 volunteers decided to campaign in his place.

“We have the people, we have the money we have the movement, we have the victories under our belts and we have the power to beat Donald Trump,” said Phillip Agnew, national senior advisor who joined Sanders’ campaign.

In an effort to increase voter support, Agnew and Danny Glover will hold a rally at Callaway High School Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.