Sanderson Farms Championship benefits businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–With more than $6 million on the line, professional golfers are now in town ahead of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Organizers say on average, the tournament brings in $26 million a year to the Jackson metro.

It’s golf week for Jackson.

Some golfers are staying at the King Edward Hotel for the tournament.

Across town near County Line Road is The Bulldog

Employees are pumped up about the tournament.

It’s drawing big crowds, a win for the economy.

Some businesses even start preparing for the Sanderson Farms Championship months in advance.