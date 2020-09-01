Sanderson Farms Championship launches face mask campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sanderson Farms Championship announced the launch of its community support campaign, asking people across Mississippi to take part in the “All in For Children’s” mask campaign.

While no spectators will be in attendance at this year’s championship, the community is encouraged to purchase and wear custom face masks to rally around the event and patients at Batson Children’s Hospital.

Tournament organizers are asking individuals, families, and businesses to show their support by buying masks and posting photos or videos while wearing them with the hashtag #AllInForChildrens. All proceeds from the masks sales will go towards Children’s to make up for lost revenue from ticket sales and other events.

“Our hope is that this campaign will create a tangible sense of community engagement throughout the state for the Sanderson Farms Championship,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sanderson Farms. “Most importantly, we want to raise the dollars donated to Batson Children’s Hospital that the 175,000 children treated there annually depend on each year.”

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be held October 1 – 4, 2020, at The Country Club of Jackson, and 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to charity.

LATEST STORIES: