Sanderson Farms Championship welcome spectators back after 2 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sanderson Farms Championship – Mississippi’s only professional league sporting event is back for its 54th edition starting September 27th – October 3rd.

There’s a lot of excitement this year because it’s been two years since spectators have been on site.

The tournament has a major focus on charity. The primary charity is The Friends of Children’s Hospital. Last year, even with the challenges of COVID-19 they give them 1.45 million dollars. Another 2 hundred thousand plus dollars went to over 60 other Mississippi charities.

The economic impact the tournament will bring to the Metro is estimated between 26-30 million dollars

The tournament has 144 players and 2020 Champion, Serigo Garcia will defend his title.

Executive director Steve Jent says “you don’t have to be a die hard golf enthusiast to have a good time” at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

