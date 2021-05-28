Sanderson Farms Championship will welcome fans this fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Old traditions are returning after a year of being adjusted or eliminated in 2020, like the Sanderson Farms Championship.



“We had a great tournament and a great champion named Sergio Garcia,” said Pat Busby, president of Century Club Charities. “The painful part was we could not have spectators there to see all the excitement.”

Busby said this year will be better than ever.

Patrick Joyce with the Country Club of Jackson said that what he missed last year the most is the energy that the fans bring in.

“When you hear the crouds on the golf course—particularly on a sunday we can all imagine what the golf course would’ve sounded like when sergio hit his shot at 18 last year and it was so much of a letdown, no one here. So I think we’ll make up for that this year.”

Energy is not the only thing that the championship brings in, between the hotels and the rental cars and the restaurants, the economic activity is $30-$35 mil.

Busby said the goal every year is to top the fundraising goal from the year before. This year, the mission has not changed. Children’s Hospital and other charities in Mississippi will receive a huge contribution because of the event.