Sanderson Farms Tournament Golfers to visit patients at Batson Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Golfers competing in the Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament will be off the course today, visiting some very deserving community members.

12 News Shay O’Connor was out at Batson Children’s Hospital, where the golfers are set to visit.

The golfers will be taking time out of their practicing to visit the patients at Batson Children’s Hospital beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

There, the golfers will be giving patients indoor golf lessons. We are told therapy dogs will also be on hand for the Off- The-Fairway Fun. The golfers are set to meet at UMMC campus and begin visiting patients.

All week long the Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament has events going on at the Country Club of Jackson. The first round of the tournament begins Thursday.