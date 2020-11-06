Sandra Strain running for Madison Alderman-At-Large

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sandra Strain, the wife of the late Warren Strain, has announced she will run for Madison Alderman-At-Large to fulfill her husband’s remaining term.

She released the following statement:

“Warren and I were honored when our friends and neighbors first elected him as Madison Aldermen-At-Large in 2013. He served with compassion and appreciated the blessing we had of living in a community as special as Madison. The people of Madison have blessed me by supporting my family this past year as we have faced the unexpected tragedy of losing Warren, my husband of 27 years. We began this political journey together and I have wonderful working relationships with Madison’s Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and Warren’s colleagues on the Board of Alderman. I can think of no better way to honor his memory than to continue his service to our city. I would be a dedicated public servant to the people of Madison and humbly ask for their votes.” Sandra Strain

The Madison Board of Aldermen has ordered a Special Election on Tuesday, December 15, to fill the vacancy for Alderman-at-Large.

State law requires a special election because more than six months remain in the current term of office. State law sets the election process, the qualification guidelines, and the timeline.

Qualifying deadline is Wednesday, November 25.

Candidate information packets are available in the Office of the City Clerk at 1004 Madison Ave.

