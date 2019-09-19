Sandy Hook Promise releases emotional PSA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–A group that wants to prevent school shootings releases a shocking public service announcement.

What appears to start out as a normal back to school public service announcement goes dark seconds later.

School supplies are turned into defense weapons during a school shooting.

The non-profit organization Sandy Hook Promise released this ad on Wednesday.

The families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims founded the organization.

A Jackson State University student told us the video gets people talking and puts one of many messages across like school safety.

William Wallace is a pastor in Jackson and also watched the video. He thought it was just too graphic.

The public service announcement was released during a time where talks on gun legislation continue on Capitol Hill.

The White House isn’t revealing its gun policy for another week.

