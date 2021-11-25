Santa visits Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Santa has made his way to Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg.

Families can visit the big man in red, share your Christmas lists, and continue the annual tradition of photos with Santa. The holiday cheer will continue through Christmas Eve and parents who took their kids to see Santa on Wednesday said it’s all about the thrill and the magic.

“We just want our kids to have something to look forward to and so just the thrill and the magic of it its really important that our kids understand the real meaning of Christmas like even our two year old knows about baby Jesus but Santa’s just magical,” said Hattiesburg neighbor, Lisa Lowery.

That’s not all, pets can get in on the fun too. You and your furry friends can dress up and take adorable photos with jolly St. Nick that. Sbe held Monday evenings from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 29, December 6, and December 13 only.