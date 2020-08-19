‘Save Our Stages’ legislation moving forward in Mississippi and across United States

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — “It’s like flying an F16 into a brick wall,” that’s how Arden Barnett, owner of Ardenland describes what working in the world of theater has been like the last several months.

Duling Hall normally puts on up to 250 shows per year, but COVID-19 has cleared its schedule.

A new piece of legislation has been introduced to congress called “Save our Stages” or “SOS” for short. It’ll help performers and venues across the country, including in Mississippi.

Barnett explained how it works.

“What it does is it’s right now the allotment in the bill is for $10 billion dollars,” Barnett explained. “That money is earmarked for not only independent venues but independent talent agencies that are taking a terrible blow as well. “

Almost 2 million emails have been sent to Congress nationwide, which has helped get the ball rolling for SOS.

“People of the state have been amazing,” Barnett added.

Barnett said he’s feeling good about the legislation, and that congress so far has been receptive, but their to do list is long.

“It’s vital that this happens, Barnett said.

