School resource officer, nurse saves Pearl teacher’s life

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- A Pearl public school teacher is alive thanks to the combined efforts of a school resource officer, nurse and school administrative staff.

A teacher at Northside Elementary School went into cardiac arrest Tuesday around noon while in the classroom. School leaders say the nurse was immediately contacted and while she grabbed the automatic external defibrillator or AED, a life saving device, the staff began chest compressions. Officer Greg Jones also sprang into action.

“The fact that he was also here to help with chest compressions and to help get the ambulance here that was a tremendous part to help save her

life,” said Nikki Graham, the school’s prinicipal.

“You just have to be ready because you never know when that situaton can occur and you always have to be ready

to react,” said Officer Jones.

Officer Jones says the teacher was awake and talking when she left the school by ambulance. At last check, the teacher was still at the hospital. The school isn’t releasing her name.

The principal says this is the first time she and her staff have had a situation like this. While they hope it won’t happen again, they know they’re ready to save lives.