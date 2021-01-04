SBA announces grant funding for new Women’s Business Center at Jackson State

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced grant funding and the historic launch of 20 new Women’s Business Centers (WBC) across America to serve rural, urban and underserved communities alike. One of the centers includes the new Women’s Business Center at Jackson State University.
“Over the past several months, we have seen Women’s Business Centers provide aid to our nation’s innovative and determined entrepreneurs, allowing countless small business owners to pivot with confidence to stay afloat during the pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Expanding the WBC program is part of this Administration’s longstanding commitment to the success of female entrepreneurs and women-owned small businesses. Adding these new Women’s Business Centers to the already existing network of centers across America will boost timely resources to our nation’s female economic drivers, providing them with local training and counseling.”
SBA’s WBCs are a national network of 136 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement.
In addition to opening these 20 new WBCs, SBA will launch Ascent, a free digital e-learning platform geared to help women entrepreneurs grow and expand their businesses. A live webinar is scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. Register here.
The 20 WBCs will begin opening on January 1, 2021, in the following states:
Alabama
- Regional Economic Assistance for Communicating Hope (REACH) Catalyst Women’s Business Center – Clanton, Alabama
Arizona
- Chicanos Pro La Causa, Inc. (CPLC’s) Women’s Business Center – Phoenix, Arizona
California
- El Pajaro Regional Women’s Business Center – Monterey, California
- Mission Community Women’s Business Center serving Kern County – Bakersfield, California
Georgia
- Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Savannah Women’s Business Center – Savannah, Georgia
Maine
Mississippi
- Women’s Business Center at Jackson State University (HBCU) – Jackson, Mississippi
Missouri
- New Growth Women’s Business Center, West Central – Springfield, Missouri
Montana
- Missoula Women’s Business Center – Missoula, Montana
Nebraska
- GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center (GNWBC) – Omaha, Nebraska
New York
- Women’s Enterprise and Development, Mid-Hudson – Hudson, New York
North Carolina
- Winston Salem State University (WSSU) Women’s Business Center (HBCU) – Winston Salem, North Carolina
Ohio
- Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia – Portsmouth, Ohio
Pennsylvania
- Women’s eBusiness Center of Excellence – Erie, Pennsylvania
Tennessee
- The Women’s Business Center South – Memphis, Tennessee
South Carolina
- South Carolina Women’s Business Center – Charleston, South Carolina
South Dakota
- South Dakota Women’s Business Center (East) – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Texas
- Women’s Business Center of Montgomery County, East Harris County, and West Chambers County – Houston, Texas
Virginia
- Women’s Business Center of Richmond – Richmond, Virginia
Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation Southwest – La Crosse, Wisconsin
LATEST STORIES:
- SBA announces grant funding for new Women’s Business Center at Jackson State
- Mississippi Forestry Commission announces 2021 dates for Prescribed Burning Short Course
- Newsfeed Now: Congress opens new session, Ark. doctor forgives cancer patients’ debt
- Two injured during camper fire in Jones County
- MHP: Three deadly crashes, more than 6,000 citations issued during New Year’s Eve holiday weekend