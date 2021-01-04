SBA announces grant funding for new Women’s Business Center at Jackson State

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced grant funding and the historic launch of 20 new Women’s Business Centers (WBC) across America to serve rural, urban and underserved communities alike. One of the centers includes the new Women’s Business Center at Jackson State University.

“Over the past several months, we have seen Women’s Business Centers provide aid to our nation’s innovative and determined entrepreneurs, allowing countless small business owners to pivot with confidence to stay afloat during the pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Expanding the WBC program is part of this Administration’s longstanding commitment to the success of female entrepreneurs and women-owned small businesses. Adding these new Women’s Business Centers to the already existing network of centers across America will boost timely resources to our nation’s female economic drivers, providing them with local training and counseling.”

SBA’s WBCs are a national network of 136 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement.

In addition to opening these 20 new WBCs, SBA will launch Ascent, a free digital e-learning platform geared to help women entrepreneurs grow and expand their businesses. A live webinar is scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. Register here.

The 20 WBCs will begin opening on January 1, 2021, in the following states:

Alabama

Regional Economic Assistance for Communicating Hope (REACH) Catalyst Women’s Business Center – Clanton, Alabama

Arizona

Chicanos Pro La Causa, Inc. (CPLC’s) Women’s Business Center – Phoenix, Arizona

California

El Pajaro Regional Women’s Business Center – Monterey, California Mission Community Women’s Business Center serving Kern County – Bakersfield, California

Georgia

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Savannah Women’s Business Center – Savannah, Georgia

Maine

Mississippi

Women’s Business Center at Jackson State University (HBCU) – Jackson, Mississippi

Missouri

New Growth Women’s Business Center, West Central – Springfield, Missouri

Montana

Missoula Women’s Business Center – Missoula, Montana

Nebraska

GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center (GNWBC) – Omaha, Nebraska

New York

Women’s Enterprise and Development, Mid-Hudson – Hudson, New York

North Carolina

Winston Salem State University (WSSU) Women’s Business Center (HBCU) – Winston Salem, North Carolina

Ohio

Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia – Portsmouth, Ohio

Pennsylvania

Women’s eBusiness Center of Excellence – Erie, Pennsylvania

Tennessee

The Women’s Business Center South – Memphis, Tennessee

South Carolina

South Carolina Women’s Business Center – Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota

South Dakota Women’s Business Center (East) – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Texas

Women’s Business Center of Montgomery County, East Harris County, and West Chambers County – Houston, Texas

Virginia

Women’s Business Center of Richmond – Richmond, Virginia

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation Southwest – La Crosse, Wisconsin

