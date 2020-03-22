SBA loans approved for Mississippi

Ridgeland, Miss (WJTV)- SBA and Governor Tate Reeves have worked together to help business owners maintain security of their businesses.

Small businesses have been impacted by the Coronavirus, making loans a huge concern for employers hoping to stay afloat during trying times.

In a news conference today Governor Tate Reeves announced that last night the approval for the state wide loan assistance program for business owners is now available. The loan will provide economic support to help businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is a low-interest loan that provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million.

For details on how to qualify visit their website:

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources