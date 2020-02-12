SBA works to help Pine Belt neighbors affected by Dec. 16 tornado

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in the Pine Belt were impacted by a tornado on December 16, 2019. They are now receiving help from the federal government.

The Small Business Administration set up a location in Laurel to help neighbors and businesses get loans.

“The tornado and severe storms that hit the area December 16th resulted in a disaster declaration, which makes low interest loans available not only to small businesses, which is obvious from our name, but to homeowners and renters and even many non-profits who sustained damage in the storm,” explained Carl Dombek, who is a public affairs specialist with the SBA.

Home and business owners have until Thursday, February 13, to apply for aid in person.

“Our disaster loan outreach center here at the Laurel Train Station is open through about 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. So, people who want to talk to someone face to face can come down and chat with us and our representatives at that point,” explained Dombek. “But even after we close, they still have the opportunity to apply online. They can go to DisasterLoan.sba.gov and apply online there.”

If neighbors apply online, they will need to submit the forms by March 30.