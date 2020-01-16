SBE votes to keep U.S. History End-of-Course Assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education voted unanimously to keep the U.S. History end-of-course assessment.

The SBE’s final decision comes after a public comment period and review of an Accountability Task Force recommendation.

The SBE’s decision also follows the Commission on School Accreditation and the Mississippi Student Testing Task Force requests that the SBE consider elimination of the U.S. History end-of-course assessment. The series of actions was prompted by an opinion poll of secondary education teachers who voted to eliminate the assessment. The U.S. History end-of-course assessment is the only state test not required by federal or state law.

The U.S. History assessment is given to high school students upon completion of the course. It is one of four end-of-course assessments that Board policy requires students to take to graduate.

