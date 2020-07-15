Scene cleared after 18-wheeler overturns on I-55 N.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 North near mile marker 48.

The crash happened Wednesday morning. Troopers said the accident has been cleared from the scene.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An overturned tractor/trailer is blocking the left lane and part of the right lane on I55 N/B at MM 48. Troopers are currently allowing traffic to continue around the crash on the right shoulder. pic.twitter.com/cWMgymb2ct — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) July 15, 2020

