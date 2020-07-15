Scene cleared after 18-wheeler overturns on I-55 N.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 North near mile marker 48.
The crash happened Wednesday morning. Troopers said the accident has been cleared from the scene.
There’s no word on the driver’s condition at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1,025 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths reported in Mississippi
- Sonic Boom’s online band camp hits record high attendance
- CBS, NAACP reach multi-year agreement to develop content
- Louisiana man refuses to wear mask at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle, report says
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19