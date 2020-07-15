Coronavirus Information

Scene cleared after 18-wheeler overturns on I-55 N.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 North near mile marker 48.

The crash happened Wednesday morning. Troopers said the accident has been cleared from the scene.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

