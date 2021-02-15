Schedule changes announced for Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place on Monday, February 15.

8:00 a.m. – Red Angus, Charolais, Wagyu, Shorthorn, Plus, and Mini Herefords Livestock Shows – Coliseum

8:00 a.m. – Brahman and Beefmaster Livestock Shows – Barn 14

The regularly scheduled Monday, February 15, Dixie National Rodeo performance featuring Sawyer Brown has been moved to Thursday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for Monday night’s performance will be honored for the new performance date. Refunds will be available by request at the point of purchase up until the new event performance time.

Ticket holders that were not able to travel to the Sunday, February 14, rodeo performance due to the inclement weather, can have their tickets reissued for the Thursday February 18, show at 7:00 p.m. Ticket holders needing to have tickets reissued are to call the Coliseum Ticket Office today (Monday) at 601-353-0603.

The Dixie National Steakhouse will be closed on Monday, but will reopen on Tuesday, February 16, (weather pending) and will remain open through Thursday, February 18. The steakhouse is open to the public in the new Mississippi Trade Mart from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Rodeo Entertainment

Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

Thursday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.