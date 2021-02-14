Schedule changes to Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to inclement weather across Mississippi, the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced scheduled changes.

While the performance planned for Sunday, February 14 at the Dixie National Rodeo is still taking place, ticketholders that can’t travel to the show, due to the inclement weather, can have their tickets reissued for the show on Thursday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m. featuring entertainer Sawyer Brown.

Ticketholders needing to have tickets reissued are to call the Coliseum Ticket Office today or Monday at 601-353-0603.

The regularly scheduled Monday, February 15, Dixie National Rodeo performance featuring Sawyer Brown has been moved to Thursday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Performances scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, and Wednesday, February 17 will take place as scheduled. Tickets for the Monday night performance will be honored for the new performance date.

Refunds will be available by request at the point of purchase up until the new event performance time. John Conlee will perform Sunday; Justin Moore will perform Tuesday; and Riley Green will perform Wednesday.

The schedule for the livestock shows have also changed.

The Angus show will take place in Barn 14 at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, February 14. The Red Angus, Charolais, Wagyu, Shorthorn, Plus, and Mini Herefords Shows will take place at on Monday, February 15, at 8:00 a.m. in the Coliseum, and the Brahman and Beefmaster Shows will take place in Barn 14. The Dixie National Quarter Horse Show scheduled for February 16-21 has been cancelled.

The Dixie National Steakhouse will be closed on Monday, but will reopen on Tuesday, February 16, (weather pending) and will remain open through Thursday, February 18. The steakhouse is open to the public in the new Mississippi Trade Mart from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Patrons can dine on a ribeye steak dinner, pulled pork nachos, roast beef on croissant, and chicken tenders with mac and cheese, salads, along with a variety of desserts and drinks.

To stay up to date on the latest schedule changes, visit here. To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, click here.