Schedule for Mississippi State Fair on October 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule for the Mississippi State Fair events taking place on Monday, October 12, at the fairgrounds.

Ride Specials: Ride Survivor –Fairgoers can enjoy 58 great rides for one low wristband price of $27 from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.  

Scheduled Activities & Events for Monday, October 12, 2020: 

  • 8:00 a.m. – Junior Beef Breeding Show – Barn 14  
  • 10:00 a.m.  – Open Market Swine Show – Swine Barn  
  • 10:15 a.m. – Junior Market Hog Show – Swine Barn 
  • 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open – Free admission until 1 p.m.  
  • 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. –  Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – Midway near Gate 1  
  • 12:00 Noon – Rides Open  
  • 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. –  9:00 p.m. Genuine MS Store – Trade Mart  
  • 12 Noon, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.- Farm Bureau Pig Races – Midway near Gate 1  
  • 12 Noon & 6:30 p.m. – LOCALiQ “Fetch-N-Fish” – Trade Mart  
  • 12:30 pm, 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Clarion Ledger Great American Thrill Show 
  • 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Timberworks Lumberjack Shows  
  • 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Ag Expo in the Trade Mart 
  • 4:00 p.m. – 9:00a.m. –  Biscuit Booth  
  • 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Live Performance by Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers – Trustmark Stage 
  • 7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by U.S – Budweiser Stage 
  • 10:00 p.m. – Gates Close 

The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday, October 18, 2020, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge.

