Schedule for Mississippi State Fair on October 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule for the Mississippi State Fair events taking place on Monday, October 12, at the fairgrounds.

Ride Specials: Ride Survivor –Fairgoers can enjoy 58 great rides for one low wristband price of $27 from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Monday, October 12, 2020:

8:00 a.m. – Junior Beef Breeding Show – Barn 14

10:00 a.m. – Open Market Swine Show – Swine Barn

10:15 a.m. – Junior Market Hog Show – Swine Barn

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open – Free admission until 1 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – Midway near Gate 1

12:00 Noon – Rides Open

12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Genuine MS Store – Trade Mart

12 Noon, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.- Farm Bureau Pig Races – Midway near Gate 1

12 Noon & 6:30 p.m. – LOCALiQ “Fetch-N-Fish” – Trade Mart

12:30 pm, 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Clarion Ledger Great American Thrill Show

1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Timberworks Lumberjack Shows

2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Ag Expo in the Trade Mart

4:00 p.m. – 9:00a.m. – Biscuit Booth

6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Live Performance by Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers – Trustmark Stage

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by U.S – Budweiser Stage

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday, October 18, 2020, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge.

