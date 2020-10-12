JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule for the Mississippi State Fair events taking place on Monday, October 12, at the fairgrounds.
Ride Specials: Ride Survivor –Fairgoers can enjoy 58 great rides for one low wristband price of $27 from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Scheduled Activities & Events for Monday, October 12, 2020:
- 8:00 a.m. – Junior Beef Breeding Show – Barn 14
- 10:00 a.m. – Open Market Swine Show – Swine Barn
- 10:15 a.m. – Junior Market Hog Show – Swine Barn
- 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open – Free admission until 1 p.m.
- 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – Midway near Gate 1
- 12:00 Noon – Rides Open
- 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Genuine MS Store – Trade Mart
- 12 Noon, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.- Farm Bureau Pig Races – Midway near Gate 1
- 12 Noon & 6:30 p.m. – LOCALiQ “Fetch-N-Fish” – Trade Mart
- 12:30 pm, 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Clarion Ledger Great American Thrill Show
- 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Timberworks Lumberjack Shows
- 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Ag Expo in the Trade Mart
- 4:00 p.m. – 9:00a.m. – Biscuit Booth
- 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Live Performance by Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers – Trustmark Stage
- 7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by U.S – Budweiser Stage
- 10:00 p.m. – Gates Close
The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday, October 18, 2020, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge.
LATEST STORIES:
- Speeding Tesla crashes into California house; driver flees, injured passenger left behind
- Schedule for Mississippi State Fair on October 12
- New COVID-19 antibody blood test granted emergency authorization from FDA
- With ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ gone, KFC debuts new signature sauce
- Volunteers take part in city-wide cleanup in Jackson