Schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events for Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place on Monday, February 8.

The Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public in the new Mississippi Trade Mart daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The steakhouse will remain open through Wednesday, February 17.

Monday, February 8

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

7:30 a.m. – Angus Showmanship – Coliseum

8:00 a.m. – Beef Showmanship – Coliseum

8:00 a.m. – Lamb Showmanship – Judging Arena/Barn 14

15 minutes following the Lamb Showmanship – Wether Dam Show, Market Lamb & Market Hair Shows – Judging Arena/Barn 14

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

2:30 p.m. – Commercial Beef Heifer Show – Coliseum

3:00 p.m. – Goat Showmanship – Judging Arena/Barn 14

6:00 p.m. – Legislative Livestock Showdown – Coliseum

The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, takes place Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as tickets are limited.

Rodeo Entertainment

Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys – Coliseum

Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum

Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum

Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum

Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.

Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Additional Dixie National events that the public will not want to miss: