Schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place Tuesday, February 9.
Special promotions including the opportunity to win rodeo tickets and steak dinners for two from the Dixie National Steakhouse can be found on the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo Facebook page.
Tuesday, February 9
7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market
8:00 a.m. – Beef Breeding Show – Coliseum
8:00 a.m. – Commercial Meat Goat Doe Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14
15 minutes following the Commercial Meat Goat Doe Show – Market Goat Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14
9:00 a.m. – Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show – Equine Center
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi
Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart
The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, takes place Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as tickets are limited.
Rodeo Entertainment
Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys – Coliseum
Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum
Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum
Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum
Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum
Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum
Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum
To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.
Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Additional Dixie National events that the public will not want to miss:
- Dixie National Blood Drive at the Mississippi Farmers Market
- Friday, February 12; 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13; 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show in Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart which features the Genuine MS® Store
- Thursday, February 11; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, February 12; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13; 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 14; 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Dixie National Afterparty in Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart
- Friday, February 12; 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13; 10:00 p.m.
- Memorial Processional honoring Lecile Harris taking place around the State Fairgrounds
- Saturday, February 13; 10:00 a.m.
- The Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public in the new Mississippi Trade Mart daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Patrons can dine on a ribeye steak dinner, pulled pork nachos, roast beef on croissant, and chicken tenders with mac and cheese, salads, along with a variety of desserts and drinks. The steakhouse will remain open through Wednesday, February 17.