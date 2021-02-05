JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place Friday, February 5, through Sunday, February 7, 2021. All events will be held on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Friday, February 5

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

8:00 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14

9:00 a.m. – Swine Showmanship – Swine Arena/Barn 6

15 minutes following the Swine Showmanship – Commercial Gilt Show (following Swine

Showmanship) – Swine Arena/Barn 6

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse open inside of the Mississippi Trade Mart

Saturday, February 6

8:00 a.m. – Paint Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

8:00 a.m. – MS Bred Barrow Show and Market Hog Show – Swine Arena/Barn 6

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Dixie National Steakhouse open inside of the Mississippi Trade Mart

Sunday, February 7

8:00 a.m. – Paint Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Dixie National Steakhouse open inside of the Mississippi Trade Mart

12:00 p.m. – Market Steer Show – Coliseum

4:00 p.m. – Sheep Lead Class – Swine Arena/Barn 6

Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21, 2021. The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, takes place Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds.

Rodeo Entertainment

Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys – Coliseum

Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum

Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum

Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum

Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, click here. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit the official website.