Schedule of Dixie National Rodeo for Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place on Wednesday, February 17.

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Riley Green – Coliseum

Rodeo Entertainment

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

Thursday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

Friday, February 19, at 7:00 p.m. – Frank Foster – Coliseum

As previously announced, the Monday, February 15, rodeo was rescheduled for Thursday, February 18, and the Tuesday, February 16, rodeo was rescheduled for Friday, February 19. Tickets for the rescheduled performances will be honored for the new performance date. Fans who cannot attend the event may request a refund at the point of purchase by the method of payment up until the new event performance time.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.