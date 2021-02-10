Scheduled events of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place on Wednesday, February 10.

Special promotions including the opportunity to win rodeo tickets and steak dinners for two from the Dixie National Steakhouse can be found on the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo Facebook page.

Wednesday, February 10

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

8:00 a.m. – Dairy Goat Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14

9:00 a.m. – Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show – Equine Center

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

2:00 p.m. – Rodeo Slack – Coliseum

The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, begins Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as tickets are limited.

The daily event schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys – Coliseum

Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum

Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum

Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum

Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, click here. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit their official website or call 601-961-4000.

Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21.

Additional Dixie National events that the public is encourage to attend:

Dixie National Blood Drive at the Mississippi Farmers Market Friday, February 12; 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13; 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show in Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart which features the Genuine MS® Store Thursday, February 11; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 12; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13; 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14; 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



·Dixie National Afterparty in Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart Friday, February 12; 10:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13; 10:00 p.m.



Memorial Processional honoring Lecile Harris taking place around the State Fairgrounds Saturday, February 13; 10:00 a.m.



The Dixie National Steakhouse is also open to the public in the new Mississippi Trade Mart daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The steakhouse will remain open through Wednesday, February 17.