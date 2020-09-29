Scheduled maintenance work to cut off water for parts of Vicksburg on Wednesday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Post, there will be scheduled maintenance work on water lines along North Washington Street on Wednesday, September 30. There will be a water cutoff to neighbors and businesses in parts of Vicksburg for six hours starting that night.

The cutoff will begin at 10:00 p.m. Areas along Washington Street, north of Rusty’s Riverfront Grill on Washington and Main Street, including all of North Washington Street, all subdivisions and neighborhoods off of N. Washington and businesses along Haining Road, will be affected.

When the water is restored, neighbors and businesses will be under a boil water advisory.

