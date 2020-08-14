Scholarships available for Alcorn State students

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Several scholarships are available for Alcorn State University students looking for financial assistance as they pursue their degrees.

Mississippi community college graduates, along with first, second, and third-generation Alcorn students, may be eligible for scholarships offered by the university to help pay for college.

According to university leaders, Alcorn State offers those who graduated from Mississippi community colleges along with financial aid to decrease the concern of covering the cost of school.

Available fall 2020 scholarships include the Community College Pathway I Scholarship awarded to students who have graduated from a Mississippi community college with a GPA of 3.25-3.49. Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and Registered Nurses (RN) who are accepted to the School of Nursing’s associate or bachelor’s degree programs are eligible to receive this scholarship. The scholarship is renewable each year, expanding to four semesters if the student maintains a 3.0 or above GPA. The scholarship covers $5,000 per year.

The Community College Pathway II Scholarship is awarded to students who graduated from a Mississippi college with a 3.00-3.24 GPA. LPN and RN students also qualify for this award. The scholarship is renewable each year if the student maintains a 3.0 or better GPA. The scholarship covers $3,000 per year.

The 2020 Legacy Scholarship includes the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation Scholarships. The 1st Generation Scholarship is awarded to first-year students whose parents are Alcorn alumni. If one of the student’s parents is a graduate, the one-time scholarship amount is $500. If both parents graduated from the University, the one-time scholarship amount is $750.

The 2nd Generation Scholarship is awarded to first-year students whose parents and grandparents are Alcorn graduates. If the student has one parent and one grandparent who are alumni, the one-time scholarship is $1,000. If both parents and grandparents are alumni, the one-time award is $1,250.

The 3rd Generation Scholarship is awarded to first-year students whose parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents are Alcorn graduates. If one parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent are alumni, the one-time scholarship amount is $1,500. If both parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents are alumni, the one-time scholarship amount is $1,750.

The ASU Foundation, Inc. also has scholarships available. The ASU Foundation Phase II Gap Scholarship Assistance Applications are available from Friday, Aug. 14 until Friday, Aug. 21. Perspective recipients can click here to apply and learn more about the scholarships.

Alcorn’s Army ROTC also offers scholarships to freshmen and sophomores in the program. The Army ROTC Scholarship offers students significant funds to assist with room and board and books. A $420 stipend is also included only during the fall and spring semesters. To qualify, students must have a 2.5 GPA or better. Students also must be a U. S. citizen, between the ages of 17 and 26, physically fit, medically qualified, and agree to accept an officer commission and serve in the Army.

To apply for a Community College Pathway Scholarship, complete an application on the Admissions website. An application is also available to apply for a 2020 Legacy Scholarship.

