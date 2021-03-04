School bus heading to Clinton track meet collides with 18-wheeler

News
Posted: / Updated:

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus belonging to the McComb School District. The crash happened on I-55 near the Copiah-Hinds County line around 2:30 p.m.

According to MHP, the 18-wheeler and the school bus were traveling on I-55 N. when they collided. There were 28 people on the bus, including students who were on their way to a high school track meet in Clinton.

Troopers said no one on the bus was injured during the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. The students were able to board the bus and continued to Clinton to compete in the track meet.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories