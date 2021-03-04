School bus heading to Clinton track meet collides with 18-wheeler

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus belonging to the McComb School District. The crash happened on I-55 near the Copiah-Hinds County line around 2:30 p.m.

According to MHP, the 18-wheeler and the school bus were traveling on I-55 N. when they collided. There were 28 people on the bus, including students who were on their way to a high school track meet in Clinton.

Troopers said no one on the bus was injured during the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. The students were able to board the bus and continued to Clinton to compete in the track meet.

This crash is currently under investigation.