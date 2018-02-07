School bus & minivan crash in Brandon

Brandon Police responded to a school bus and minivan accident Wednesday morning at MS 471 and US 80.

The driver of the minivan suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Out of twelve students on the bus, two complained of pain and were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The district took the other ten students to school in another bus.

The crash took out a utility pole so police say it will take some time to clear up the debris and get the pole replaced. In the meantime, traffic will be slow in the area.