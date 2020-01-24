Breaking News
City-wide boil water alert issued for Jackson

School Choice Celebration to be held at the Capitol

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mississippi_New_State_Capitol_Building_in_Jackson_402991

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On January 28, 2020, the Mississippi School Choice Celebration will be held at the State Capitol in Jackson.

More than 1,000 students, teachers, parents, community members, elected officials, and supporters of school choice will be in attendance.

National School Choice Week, held annually in January, is the world’s largest celebration of opportunity in education.

The goal is to raise public awareness of all types of education options for children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories