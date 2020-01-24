School Choice Celebration to be held at the Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On January 28, 2020, the Mississippi School Choice Celebration will be held at the State Capitol in Jackson.

More than 1,000 students, teachers, parents, community members, elected officials, and supporters of school choice will be in attendance.

National School Choice Week, held annually in January, is the world’s largest celebration of opportunity in education.

The goal is to raise public awareness of all types of education options for children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

