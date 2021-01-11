School closures and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Freezing temperatures are expected on Tuesday, January 12, in the Jackson-metro area. Some school districts have made changes to their schedules.
- Clinton Public School District – will enact a delayed start for Jan. 12
- Clinton Park, Northside & Eastside will begin at 9:25 a.m.
- Lovett & CJHS will begin at 9:50 a.m.
- Sumner Hill & CHS will begin at 10:00 a.m.
- Madison County School District – district will keep campuses closed and hold a distance learning day on Jan. 12
