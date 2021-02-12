School, business closures due to winter weather

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an Arctic blast approaching Mississippi, school districts and businesses are announcing schedule changes due to the weather.

SCHOOLS

  • Simpson County School District – Schools will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16. Virtual learning will take place.
  • Smith County School District – Schools will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16
  • Yazoo County School District – Schools will be virtual on Friday, February 12

BUSINESSES

  • Jackson Zoo will be closed on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14

