School, business closures due to winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an Arctic blast approaching Mississippi, school districts and businesses are announcing schedule changes due to the weather.
SCHOOLS
- Simpson County School District – Schools will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16. Virtual learning will take place.
- Smith County School District – Schools will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16
- Yazoo County School District – Schools will be virtual on Friday, February 12
BUSINESSES
- Jackson Zoo will be closed on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14