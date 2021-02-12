School, business closures due to winter weather

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens near Mendenhall. The crash happened Friday morning just before7:30 on MS 43.

According to investigators, a southbound 2008 GMC Canyon, driven by 43-year-old Joseph Franklin of Brandon, and a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by Damion Ford 17 of Harrisville, collided.