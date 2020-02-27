School district works to help Tchula flood victims

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Consolidated School District said more than two dozen of its students have been affected by the flooding in Tchula.

According to school leaders, the faculty, staff and student body of SV Marshall Elementary School is participating in a disaster relief drive to help the 25 students and their families.

Donations will be accepted until March 6 at the school from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The school is located at 12572 Highway 12 West.

The school is accepting canned foods, hygiene products, baby items, clothing and bottled water. Families who need assistance can pick up donations on March 6.