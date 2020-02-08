School officials release statement after death of mother and six children

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Following the deaths of a mother and her six children in a house fire Saturday, The Canton Public School District and The Clinton Public School District have released statements on the loss of their students and its teacher.

Brittnay Presley was a second-grade teacher at Reuben B. Myers Canton School of Arts and Sciences. Her son was also a pre-K student at the school.

“The Canton Public School District is saddened by the tragic loss of one of its teachers and her six children in a house fire in Clinton, MS. Mrs. Brittany Presley, a second-grade teacher at Reuben B. Myers Canton School of Arts and Sciences, and her son, a pre-k student at the school, will be sorely missed in our district. Principal Alphia Myers says Mrs. Presley was a team leader who was a good, nurturing, and loving teacher who gave her all for her students. Her compassionate heart and giving spirit will forever live on in the hearts of the countless lives she touched. Superintendent Gary Hannah, the faculty, staff, and the entire student body, offer their heartfelt sympathies to her husband, family, and those who loved her for their loss. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. Monday, counselors will be at the school to help our students and staff deal with their grief. We are asking everyone to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Four of the children attended schools in Clinton. The Clinton Public School District said counseling services will be offered Monday for students and employees on each campus.

“The Clinton Public School District grieves the tragic death of four students this weekend in a fire at their home. Clinton is a close-knit community and this loss is devastating for our entire school family. As students and employees return on Monday, counseling services will be available at each campus for anyone who needs support. We will also work with community partners to share information on events and activities to support the family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time of loss.“