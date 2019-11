WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Finch Elementary School is having a school supply drive after supplies were destroyed in a building fire Monday, Nov. 4 in Centreville.

Field Health System is sponsoring the drive to replace items for students and faculty needed to complete their school year.

The materials can be dropped off at the front desk of Catchings Clinic or the Registration Desk at Field Health System during normal operation hours. The donation collection will end on Wednesday, Nov. 13.