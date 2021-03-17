Schools in Mississippi change schedules due to severe weather

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the severe weather expected on Wednesday, March 17, schools and universities are taking precautions. You can find the schedule changes listed below.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

  • Copiah-Lincoln Community College – All campuses will close at 12:00 p.m. Wesson campus residence halls will remain open.
  • Mississippi College – Clinton campus and MC Law in Jackson will move both day and evening classes to virtual instruction at noon. Both campuses will close at 2:00 p.m.
  • Mississippi State University – Starkville and Meridian campuses will close at noon. All classes will move to a remote instruction forma. Other campus activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening at both campuses.
  • University of Southern Mississippi – In-person operations at all locations in Hattiesburg and on Gulf Coast will close at 2:00 p.m. In-person classes scheduled to begin after 2:00 p.m. will be held online. On-campus COVID-19 vaccine appointments for USM faculty and staff scheduled for 2:00 p.m. or later will be rescheduled.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories