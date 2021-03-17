Schools in Mississippi change schedules due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the severe weather expected on Wednesday, March 17, schools and universities are taking precautions. You can find the schedule changes listed below.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

Copiah-Lincoln Community College – All campuses will close at 12:00 p.m. Wesson campus residence halls will remain open.

Mississippi College – Clinton campus and MC Law in Jackson will move both day and evening classes to virtual instruction at noon. Both campuses will close at 2:00 p.m.

Mississippi State University – Starkville and Meridian campuses will close at noon. All classes will move to a remote instruction forma. Other campus activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening at both campuses.

University of Southern Mississippi – In-person operations at all locations in Hattiesburg and on Gulf Coast will close at 2:00 p.m. In-person classes scheduled to begin after 2:00 p.m. will be held online. On-campus COVID-19 vaccine appointments for USM faculty and staff scheduled for 2:00 p.m. or later will be rescheduled.

