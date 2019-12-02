Scooters in Vicksburg could pose a risk to riders, Mayor says ‘it’s a tourist attraction, it’s an entertainment’

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – There could soon be a new way to get around in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg city’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen are hoping motorized scooters will attract more people to the river city.

But that attraction could come with risk.



Vicksburg’s been growing and now it’s looking to get people moving.



“In my opinion, it’s a tourist attraction, it’s an entertainment,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

But the risk of getting on the scooter could outweigh the reward



“Over the last decade there’s been a three-fold increase in the number of injuries reporting to the emergency room for as far as facial and head injuries that are scooter-related so they can be very dangerous,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare.

The scooters which would be provided by the Dallas based Blue Duck Express – currently the plan is still in consideration and would be limited to only downtown areas.

“We will look at this and see if this is something feasible if it’s something that we will want to do and whether or not it’s safe or not,” said Flaggs.

Some concern with the scooters is whether or not they could hinder the travel of those with disabilities

“We’re all for scooters coming to the metro area because we want to give access for individuals that have mobility issues where they can’t walk long distances or they don’t have their own personal mobility devices but we want to make sure that the city is mindful that right of ways and pathways don’t need to be blocked by these scooters,” said Desmon Thomas an Independent Living Specialist at Life Mississippi.

Desmon Thomas uses a motorized wheelchair. He says there should be some regulations including specific places to put the scooters when they’re done

“If it was a drop-off point for scooters once people are done using them and that way we know access won’t be blocked and everyone will have the access when they’re using their devices.”

Although it would be a pilot program — Richard Schwartz a personal injury attorney says the risk still remains to those riding and the liability will be on you the rider.

“Scooters are a nuisance to the people on the sidewalk pedestrians and a nuisance to cars on the street the problem is there is no infrastructure in place to make right of ways for scooters and bikes,” said Schwartz.

The program will come at no cost to Vicksburg for the 6-month trial.

In order to ride, you must be 18 years or older with a valid drivers license

The ordinance still needs to pass.