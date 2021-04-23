Scott County man killed after dispute over lawnmower, says coroner

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Scott County coroner said a man was shot and killed after a dispute over a lawnmower. The shooting happened Thursday night on Highway 21, just north of Forest.

A preliminary investigation showed Perry Webb died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. His body was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was identified as Jimmy Knowles. Investigators said the dispute started over money owed for helping to do a scrap jobs. Knowles allegedly wanted $20 or a lawnmower engine.

Jimmy Knowles (Courtesy: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

At some point during the argument, deputies said Knowles went to his car and retrieved a shotgun before shooting Perry.

Investigators said Knowles fled the scene and was later arrested at his home on Harrison Road. The case is still under investigation.