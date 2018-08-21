Scott County Update: Woman found in burned car identified

Facebook: Latasha Patrick Johnson

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Scott County Coroner Joe Bradford says the body of a woman found in a burned car in Bienville National Forest has been identified.

Latasha Patrick Johnson, 37, was reported as missing earlier in the month. Her car is the one found by park service employees on a service road in the woods north of Hillsboro Road in early August.

Investigators said at the time, they believed the vehicle had not been there very long.

Shortly afterward, the car was identified as Johnson's.

Now, results from the State Crime Lab confirmed the identity of the body in the car as her.