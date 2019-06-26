Seafood industry in jeopardy

Floodwaters will soon put a hold on the seafood industry in south Mississippi.

WJTV 12’s Katey Roh reports, oysters and other marine life are dying due to the open Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Seafood is something people all over the metro look forward to but with floodwater affecting the seafood industry down south, our local seafood restaurants will also feel the effects down the road.

Seafood restaurants throughout the state rely on their neighbors to reel in the best seafood but the rising floodwaters, seafood will be in jeopardy.

Department of Marine Resources, Executive Director Joe Spraggins says, “Right now we’re doing ok with the restaurants because there is still a lot of seafood to be caught, but it will be in the long run it will be and it’s not just us it’s Louisiana, it’s Alabama, we’re all catching a lot of problems with this and so the seafood market is going to be a little bit less food available in the very near future.”

The constant opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway is causing this problem. Whenever the water reaches a certain point, it reopens.

“That has a lot to do with the levees around New Orleans, and other areas when the pressure on that levee gets too much they have to open it to relieve that pressure.

Fishermen will also be affected by the floodwaters.

“They are going to see a decline in their business, also and especially the oyster ones because there is not anything for them to get there is definitely going to be a big decline there the crabbers are going to see a lot less shrimpers are having to go out deeper to get it and many don’t have the capability with the boats they have.”

When the spillway will close again, is still unknown.

