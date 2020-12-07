Search continues for missing Mississippi duck hunters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff in Mississippi says crews will continue searching for two duck hunters who went missing on the Mississippi River.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Sunday teams were focusing the effort to find 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes on a three or four-mile long stretch of the river.

The two went missing on Thursday. Pace said they were headed to scout Davis Island south of Vicksburg to hunt for duck the following day.

Investigators have recovered the boat they were in along with their safety vests and hunting gear. Pace said the pair were out on a cold and rainy afternoon with water temperature around 50 degrees.

“This is a very brutal environment to survive in, so we have no way of knowing at this point if these young men made it out of the water, or whether they did not,” he said.

