Search efforts continue for missing duck hunters in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The search continues for two duck hunters in Warren County nearly two weeks after they disappeared.

Family, friends and search crews are hoping to find 21-year-old Zeb Hughes and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer. They were last seen on December 3, 2020. The two disappeared on the Mississippi River.

Hughes’ cousin said this has been a really devastating process, but the family is thankful for everyone who has prayed and helped with the search efforts.

“We ask that people continue to pray that we find these boys. We have had so much love and support from so many communities, and it’s amazing,” said Toni Lewis.

Lewis set up a fundraiser to help cover the cost of supplies while the search continues.

