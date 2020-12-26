Search efforts continue for two missing Copiah Co. duck hunters

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Search efforts are continuing for a pair of Copiah County duck hunters. 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes went missing earlier this month.

According to authorities, the two men launched their boat on Letourneau landing along the Mississippi River to go duck hunting.

“As far as the recovery operation at this point, it’s I hate it say it– a needle in a haystack– but, it’s a major undertaking when we’re conducting a recover operation in the Mississippi River,” said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Sheriff Pace, who is leading the search efforts, said the extensive search has happened everyday during daybreak.

“The items that were recovered that were contained in the boat were contained primarily in this section from where we’re launching now to several points South of us,” said Pace.

Investigators have already found the boat they were in along with their safety vests and hunting gear, determined to find Palmer and Hughes.

“It’s frustrating and heartbreaking for the family to suffer this loss, bur this time of the year amplifies grief.

Other agencies helping in the search include the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, all hoping to provide closure and answer to the families.

“Unfortunately this river has taken many lives and this search operation is really no different than others. We’re just doing everything we can, everything that’s humanly possible to make this recovery,” said Pace.

Until then, the extensive search will continue.

