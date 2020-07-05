Search efforts underway for man in Mississippi River

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Fish and Wildlife is assisting in the search of a man who went missing in the Mississippi River Friday.

The victim has been identified as Alan Wallace. The incident happened at the mouth of the Bayou Pierre in Claiborne County.

Louisiana Fish and Wildlife was first on the scene. The man’s wife was able to make it to safety, but he is still missing.

The search and rescue operations continued into today.

