JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police need your help searching for a burglary suspect wanted for breaking into a home on Westhaven Boulevard earlier this month.

JPD says the suspect is driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan and stole Apple electronic items from the location.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-344-TIPS (8477), and you could eligible for an up to $2500 reward.