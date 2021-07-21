Search for man who shot at Clinton Police ends in Jackson

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at an officer who was trying to conduct a traffic stop. The incident started on I-20 E. in Clinton on Wednesday, July 21.

According to Captain Josh Frazier with the Clinton Police Department, Jerry McAlister, 45, refused to stop and led police on a chase into Jackson. He allegedly fired several shots at the officer.

The chase ended on Woody Drive in South Jackson. Frazier said McAlister tried to run from the officer but was captured on Fleetwood Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Frazier said the officer twisted his knee during the struggle with McAlister. The injured officer was taken to the hospital. He was later released and is recovering at home.

Police said a female passenger was also taken into custody and questioned.

According to Chief Ford Hayman, McAlister is a convicted felon. He will be charged on Thursday with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felon in possession of a firearm. Police believe McAlister has outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

After the chase into Jackson, City Councilman Aaron Banks released the following statement on Twitter.

The Law Enforcement body in the metro area must respect all jurisdictions to basically communicate. We don’t need innocent people being or feeling threatened due to pursuits in Jackson, or any other municipality. Let’s respect each other and communicate. #respect Aaron Banks, Jackson City Councilman

Chief Hayman said Jackson police and Hinds County deputies also responded to the scene. However, he didn’t know if the other law enforcement agencies were called during or after the pursuit.