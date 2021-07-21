Search for man who shot at Clinton Police underway in Jackson

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mark Jones of the Clinton Police Department (CPD), on Wednesday during a traffic stop off I-20 East in Clinton, a suspect left the scene.

Jones said Clinton officers chased the male suspect into Jackson. Police said he ditched the car on Woody Drive. Then, he shot at officers, breaking the window of a police car.

Below is a picture of suspect Jerry Mcalister:



45-year-old Jerry Mcalister

Police said a Clinton officer twisted his knee while pursuing the suspect. They said the suspect was shooting at officers while driving. He was using a handgun.

At this time, officers with the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and CPD are on the scene looking for the suspect.