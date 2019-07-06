Search for missing inmates continues; Neighbors react

A multi-agency man hunt is underway for three prisoners who escaped custody.

One man escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman

Two other men escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

The sheriffs department is patrolling area neighborhoods in search of the missing individuals .

The inmates Christopher Benson High and Jonathan Blankenship were missing during the early morning count a widespread hunt.



“These are state inmates out here but if you look around here there are several subdivisions and everything so that does have an immediate impact on the citizens of Rankin County,” Sheriff Bryan Bailey said.

Martez Mckenzie lives in a neighboring subdivision where Rankin County Sheriffs are heavily patrolling.

“I heard the sirens going off and I’ve been noticing rankin county sheriffs department riding around the neighborhood keeping us secure,” said McKenzie.

Neighbors say they feel secure.

“I feel pretty safe I mean there’s a deputy right there and I know right up there at troop c there’s a whole slew of them with their emergency command center —so overall I feel pretty confident overall in what our guys do over here,” said Thomas Adams.

Deputies are working with highway patrol and area police departments to saturate the neighborhoods close to here.

“Usually they keep us pretty much up to date,” said McKenzie.

The men are considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement ask those around to be cautious.

There will be checkpoints set up in the area.

One of the men has a charge of assault to a police officer