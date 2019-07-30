Search for Mississippi’s Most Wanted Suspects in Hinds County

Laquetta Monique Clay

Johnny Horn

Twasky Evans

Austin Charles Hunter

Another Monday means another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help searching for the four most wanted suspects in the county.

First, deputies are looking for 24-year-old Laquetta Monique Clay. Clay is wanted for aggravated assault. Clay is 5’3″, weighs 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Next. deputies are looking for 23-year-old Johnny Horn. Horn is wanted for house burglary. Horn is 5’9″, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The search is also on for 42-year-old Twasky Evans. Evans is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evans is 6’1″, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lastly, deputies are looking for 31-year-old Austin Charles Hunter. Hunter is wanted for grand larceny. Hunter is 5’9″, weighs 157 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on these four suspects, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department or call CrimeStoppers.